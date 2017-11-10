Man denies attempted murder after pedestrians hit by car

A man has denied attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent after a car hit two pedestrians.

Paul Moore denied trying to kill 47-year-old Zaynab Hussein, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries on September 20.

Moore, 21, also pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to a 12-year-old girl as well as driving his Volkswagen dangerously.

Ms Hussein is alleged to have been struck by the vehicle on Acer Close in Leicester. Moore is accused of then colliding with the girl on Butterwick Drive.

Moore, of Letchworth Road, Western Park, Leicester, appeared by video link during a 25-minute hearing at Leicester Crown Court.

Judge Nicholas Dean QC remanded him into custody to appear at the same court on January 3.

A potential trial date was set for February 20.

