Man died trying to save teenager who had fallen into farm tanker, inquest hears

A man died trying to save a teenager who had fallen into a tanker at a farm, an inquest heard.

Gavin Rawson, 35, fell into the tanker while attempting to rescue 19-year-old Nathan Walker, who also died at the Leicestershire farm three days before Christmas.

Inquests into both deaths, at Green Feeds Limited, Church Farm, Normanton, were opened and adjourned on Tuesday.

DS Anna Burton, of Leicestershire Police, told Rutland and North Leicestershire Coroner's Court Mr Walker was asked to clean out the tanker which had a blockage on December 22.

After Mr Walker fell in, Mr Rawson came to help but also ended up in the tanker.

Both bodies were recovered after a hole was cut in the side.

DS Burton said officers were still awaiting full results from the post-mortem on both men.

Coroner Carolyn Hull adjourned the inquests until March 3 and added: "I would be grateful if you could pass on my condolences to both families."

