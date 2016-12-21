Man faces jail after admitting child sex offences

A man has been told he is facing jail after pleading guilty to a number of child sex offences - including attempting to meet a girl after grooming.

Ricky Slade, 29, of no fixed abode, was caught chatting to people he believed to be young girls on the internet by an online action group.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court, Slade admitted attempting to incite a girl to engage in sexual activity between November 1 and 20, and a similar charge between May 29 and June 8.

He also accepted attempting to meet a child under 16 following grooming and a third count of attempting to incite a girl to engage in sexual activity.

Slade will appear for sentencing at the same court on January 20 and was granted conditional bail.

Judge Gregory Dickinson said: "Be in no doubt that when you come back to court, you are going to get a prison sentence."

