Man fatally hit by tram 'after staff mistakenly thought he had moved off tracks'

A man was struck and killed by a tram after a member of the network's staff mistakenly believed he had moved off the tracks, investigators have said.

Peter Rothwell, 51, died on August 15 last year when he was hit by a Nottingham Express Transit (NET) tram travelling at around 30mph in the north of the city.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) found that a driver spotted the victim on a section of the tramway closed to the public nine minutes before he was killed at 10.57pm.

Staff in the NET control room on Wilkinson Street began warning other drivers of his presence in the area between David Lane and Basford tram stops, but a supervisor wrongly believed he subsequently left that location.

This resulted in a driver not being advised to reduce his speed or exercise caution in this section, despite Mr Rothwell "lying motionless along the track", the RAIB said.

" The driver passed through the section at normal speed and could not see the person in time to stop the tram before striking him."

Investigators found that the misunderstanding happened because the supervisor thought a call handled by a colleague indicated that the man had reached the Basford stop.

The audio quality of the call was poor, the basic principles of safety critical communication were not followed and there was no effective exchange of information between the supervisors, the report added.

The RAIB did not suggest why Mr Rothwell - who had previously alighted at the David Lane stop - was on the tracks but said he had been in the city centre earlier in the evening.

The inquest into his death at Nottingham Coroner's Court has been adjourned until later this year.

An investigation by rail regulator the O ffice of Rail and Road is ongoing.

The RAIB recommended that Nottingham Trams Limited (NTL), which operates the network, should ensure it addresses the risks associated with safety communication in the control room.

An NTL spokesman said: " This was a very tragic accident and our thoughts remain with Mr Rothwell's family.

"This report has been published ahead of the conclusion of the inquest later this year, when we expect that further details about the circumstances of the accident will be examined.

"We have, of course, co-operated fully with the RAIB's investigations. Following an incident like this it is important that we reflect and learn.

"We have noted the recommendations made by the RAIB and, where appropriate, we have already taken further action.

"At this stage, with the inquest still to be concluded, we feel it would be completely inappropriate for us to make any additional comments."

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.