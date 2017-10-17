Man guilty of stabbing partygoer to death in car park attack

A 20-year-old has been found guilty of murder after he stabbed a man to death in a car park because of a comment made towards him at a party.
Ezekiel Braithwaite confronted Pedro Godinho, 22, in a car park on Canonsleigh Road, Leicester, on March 26 after he took offence to something allegedly said about a relative.
Following a trial at Leicester Crown Court, Braithwaite was found guilty of murder on Tuesday.
Braithwaite, of no fixed address, was also found not guilty of attempted grievous bodily harm on a second man.
Mr Godinho was taken to the Leicester Royal Infirmary after the attack where he died from his injuries shortly afterwards.
He had left the party in a taxi which stopped at the car park but Braithwaite was waiting for him when he arrived.
Braithwaite confronted and stabbed Mr Godinho before fleeing the scene.
A post-mortem examination determined he died as a result of a single stab wound.
Detective Chief Inspector Martin Smalley, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "This was a senseless attack carried out because Braithwaite took offence to a passing comment.
"Pedro was a young man who had his whole life to lead."
Braithwaite will be sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on October 20.
Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.
Almost Done!
Registering with Buckingham Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.