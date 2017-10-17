Man guilty of stabbing partygoer to death in car park attack

A 20-year-old has been found guilty of murder after he stabbed a man to death in a car park because of a comment made towards him at a party.

Ezekiel Braithwaite confronted Pedro Godinho, 22, in a car park on Canonsleigh Road, Leicester, on March 26 after he took offence to something allegedly said about a relative.

Following a trial at Leicester Crown Court, Braithwaite was found guilty of murder on Tuesday.

Braithwaite, of no fixed address, was also found not guilty of attempted grievous bodily harm on a second man.

Mr Godinho was taken to the Leicester Royal Infirmary after the attack where he died from his injuries shortly afterwards.

He had left the party in a taxi which stopped at the car park but Braithwaite was waiting for him when he arrived.

Braithwaite confronted and stabbed Mr Godinho before fleeing the scene.

A post-mortem examination determined he died as a result of a single stab wound.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Smalley, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "This was a senseless attack carried out because Braithwaite took offence to a passing comment.

"Pedro was a young man who had his whole life to lead."

Braithwaite will be sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on October 20.

