Man held 22 years after absconding from jail ordered to serve rest of sentence

A man who was arrested 22 years after absconding from an open prison has been ordered to serve the remainder of his original five-year sentence behind bars.

Michael John Ashworth, 57, of no fixed address, was arrested by British officers in Coquelles, France, as he attempted to board a Eurotunnel train heading to the UK on Sunday.

He had been serving a five-year term for drug offences at HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire when he disappeared while he was out on a temporary licence in April 1995.

Ashworth was held on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody, but the charges were dropped when he appeared at Medway Magistrates' Court on Monday.

He will serve the remaining 18 months of his original sentence in prison.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.