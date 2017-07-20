Man like prize fighter 'called me a monkey', MP Peter Bone tells Commons

A Tory MP has said he was confronted by a man like a prize fighter before being called a monkey, as he detailed abuse he had suffered during the election campaign.

Backbencher Peter Bone also said he was assaulted, sworn at and given death threats, with one man having been convicted of harassment against the Wellingborough MP.

Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom said the abuse of candidates had reached "unprecedented levels" during the last election, as she pledged to reschedule a debate on the abuse of MPs and parliamentary candidates.

Speaking during Business questions in the Commons, Mr Bone said: "Over the last year, three times I've had to dial 999 in my surgery to remove people.

"I've had death threats, a gentleman has been convicted for harassment.

"Only a week ago, walking down the high street, someone swore at me.

"And what really has annoyed me is I had a surgery last Friday, there were three people who were being disruptive, I asked them to leave.

"One of them stood face to face to me, like prize fighters would do, clearly threatening to hit me, and he called me a monkey."

Mr Bone said this sort of behaviour was not acceptable, adding: "Imagine if a Member of Parliament had done that to a constituent, what would have happened to that Member of Parliament.

"I absolutely urge the Leader of the House, because I know members on both sides suffer from this, that we do have this debate on abuse.

"And the last thing. In the general election, I was assaulted defending a female Conservative candidate.

"This sort of behaviour has to end."

MPs were due to debate the issue on Monday, but the parliamentary schedule ran out of time when Labour secured an emergency debate on Commons procedures.

The matter was debated last week by MPs in Westminster Hall.

Ms Leadsom said: "It's got beyond just any reasonable level of disagreement.

"The levels of intimidation, death threats, violence, abuse and disgusting acts, as well as the lower level just anti-democratic pulling down of posters and graffiti-ing them and so on, has been at unprecedented levels in this last general election.

"We did, as he knows, schedule a debate for Monday, unfortunately it was unable to take place because of an emergency debate on procedure that was called by the Opposition.

"And it is fully our intention to reschedule that debate as soon as possible, because I know that many members on this side and some members on the opposition benches have suffered utterly unacceptable abuse.

"We need to have that discussion, it needs to be aired, and if there is criminality going on then that needs to be prosecuted."

