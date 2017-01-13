Man may have hidden himself in lorry, say police probing M1 body find

A man whose body was found on the M1 may have hidden himself in a lorry, police said.

Northamptonshire Police named the victim as Ashley Hayes, of Shepherd's Bush, west London, and are continuing an investigation into his death.

The 46-year-old suffered "catastrophic" injuries after being run over by several vehicles on a 50mph stretch of the M1 near Daventry in Northamptonshire in the early hours of Tuesday.

Detective Sergeant Tony Hopkins said: "This may have been an accident or something more serious. We need to determine the circumstances that led to his death."

The officer said inquiries have suggested Mr Hayes may have been in Toddington Services area in Bedfordshire at 1.30am.

He added: "He may have been given a lift from there, or may have hidden himself in a lorry, to enable him to get to where we discovered him.

"We need anyone who was there at the time and may have seen him or witnessed anything suspicious to contact us."

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can call police on 101 or 03000 111222 if outside Northamptonshire.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.