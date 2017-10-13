Man remanded in custody on pensioner murder charge

A 25-year-old man has denied the rape and murder of a pensioner who was found dead in her bungalow.

Craig Keogh, of no fixed address, will face trial in March after pleading not guilty during a 20-minute videolink hearing at Leicester Crown Court.

As well as denying two counts of rape and one of murder, Keogh entered a not guilty plea to a further charge of burglary in which he is alleged to have stolen a wedding ring and an engagement ring.

The body of 72-year-old Jane Hings was discovered at around 8am at her home in the village of Fleckney, Leicestershire, on September 24.

Keogh's trial, due to last for 10 days at Birmingham Crown Court, is expected to begin on March 12 and will be presided over by a High Court Judge.

Judge Philip Head remanded Keogh in custody.

