Man remanded on ex-wife murder charge

A 50-year-old man charged with murdering his ex-wife has been remanded in custody.

Ashwin Daudia, of Lyme Road, Leicester, is accused of killing Kiran Daudia, whose body was found in a suitcase in the city.

Magistrates remanded Daudia to appear at Leicester Crown Court for a plea hearing on February 16, a court spokesman said.

A member of the public discovered Ms Daudia's body in a walkway off Cromer Street in the city on Tuesday morning.

The family of the 46-year-old said in a statement: "Kiran was a much-loved mum, daughter, sister and auntie, and she will be deeply missed by us all.

"We ask that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time."

