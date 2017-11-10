Man remanded on foster carer murder charge

A 65-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a foster carer.

Yousaf Mohammed is alleged to have killed 59-year-old Karen Jaquet on August 16.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to an address in Mill Gate, Newark, but Ms Jaquet was pronounced dead at the scene.

Appearing via video-link from HMP Nottingham, Mohammed, of Mill Gate, was not required to enter any pleas in a 15-minute hearing at Nottingham Crown Court.

Judge Gregory Dickinson QC remanded him back into custody to appear at the same court on January 26 next year.

Mohammed's trial is due to take place on April 2 next year.

