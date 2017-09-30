Man remanded on rape and murder charges after woman, 72, found dead in bungalow

A man charged with the rape and murder of a pensioner has been remanded in custody by a district judge.

Craig Keogh, 25, is also accused of burgling the home of 72-year-old Jane Hings, whose body was found at her bungalow last weekend.

Keogh, of no fixed address, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and was not required to enter pleas during the four-minute appearance at Leicester Magistrates' Court.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit, Keogh appeared in the dock alongside a lone female security officer before being remanded to appear at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday.

Miss Hings, who lived alone, was found dead last Sunday at her home in Elizabeth Road, Fleckney, near Leicester, where police said there were signs of a disturbance.

In a statement released earlier this week, Leicestershire Police said a post-mortem examination had failed to establish the cause of her death and the results of further tests were being awaited.

