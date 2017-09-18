Man who died after city centre incident named

A man who died after an incident in a city centre street has been named.

John Donovan, 64, of Newtown Street, Leicester, was taken to hospital by emergency services on September 2, but died just under a fortnight later.

Three 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Leicestershire Police said the victim was involved in an incident which was reported to the force on Tuesday September 12.

Mr Donovan died in the early hours of Friday morning and a murder investigation was launched.

Police have not revealed the nature of the incident, but said he was found injured in King Street, Leicester.

The arrested boys remain in custody and a post-mortem examination has been carried out.

Detective Inspector Michelle Keen from East Midlands Special Operations Unit said: "Despite the arrests we are continuing to carry out inquiries into circumstances leading to John's death.

"He was found injured around 10pm on 2 September. We know the King Street area would have been busy, with many people in and around the area - if you witnessed the incident please get in touch."

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.