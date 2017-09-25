Managerial gender pay gap 'highest in Midlands'

The gender pay gap among managers is highest in the Midlands, with men paid almost a third more than their female counterparts, new research shows.

An analysis of managers' salaries by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) and XpertHR, found that male managers in the region were paid £12,707 more than women.

The average salary of a female manager in the Midlands is £30,038, including bonuses and commission, compared to £42,745 for men, according to the report.

The average male manager across the UK is paid 26.8% more than female colleagues.

The gender pay gap is particularly high in the north and the north east, where male managers on average earn 28.8% more than women, while it is at its lowest in Scotland, at 21.5%.

CMI's chief executive Ann Francke said: "Too many businesses are like 'glass pyramids' with women holding the majority of lower-paid junior roles and far fewer reaching the top.

"We now see those extra perks of senior management roles are creating a gender pay gap wider than previously understood.

"The picture is worst at the top, with male chief executives cashing in bonuses six times larger than female counterparts.

"Our data show we need the Government's gender pay gap reporting regulations more than ever before.

"Yet, less than 1% of companies have reported so far."

The report was based on a study of 118,385 employees in 423 organisations.

