Martial arts instructor handed 22-year jail term for child sex offences

A martial arts instructor has been jailed for 22 years for the rape and sexual abuse of two boys in the 1990s.

Lee Martin, 46, was found guilty of a string of sex offences at Nottingham Crown Court after a three-week trial.

The court heard he groomed one boy from 1996 and sexually abused him for four years.

He began grooming another boy in 1999, sexually abusing him over a four-year period and raping him twice.

Martin, from Bilborough, was arrested in July 2015 after the first victim came forward.

He pleaded not guilty to 21 child sex offences against three victims, but was found guilty of 14 counts of sexually touching a child without consent and two counts of rape relating to two boys.

The jury was hung on a third count of rape as well as three counts of sexual touching against the third victim, while he was acquitted of another similar charge.

Police said Martin worked as a martial arts instructor in Bilborough at the time of the attacks.

Detective Constable Laura Clarke said: "The victims have been carrying this burden for around 20 years and have shown great strength in coming forward and seeing the case through trial.

"It's been a lengthy investigation of gathering evidence and piecing together information.

"We are pleased with the sentence and hope it encourages victims to continue to report these incidents to us no matter how long ago they happened.

"We will do everything we can to bring such offenders to justice and hope the victims can find some closure from the outcomes."

Martin was jailed for 22 years, banned from working with children, ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life, and issued with an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

