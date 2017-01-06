Massive bill for dentist misconduct hearing revealed

A misconduct hearing which saw a dentist who sparked a major health scare kicked out of the profession cost more than £130,000 - despite a guarantee he would not attempt to work again.

Desmond D'Mello was filmed breaching clinical standards at his Nottinghamshire practice which led to more than 22,000 patients being recalled.

A string of malpractice allegations were found proven against Mr D'Mello after a whistleblower exposed the poor levels of cleanliness at the Daybrook Dental Practice in Gedling, Nottinghamshire.

The dentist vowed never to work again and did not attend a General Dental Council (GDC) hearing into himself and dental nurse Caroline Surgey which took place in August.

But the council has said the hearing was necessary and there was a "very strong public interest" in holding it.

Figures given to the Press Association by the GDC under the Freedom of Information Act show legal fees associated with the hearing for both Mr D'Mello and Ms Surgey cost £108,066.

In addition, £16,775 was spent on costs for the three panellists, including fees, expenses for travel, accommodation and subsistence, while the bill for a legal adviser ran to £13,350.

The hearing was due to last four weeks but ended up taking just nine days with all but one of the more than 50 allegations against Mr D'Mello found proven, while Ms Surgey admitted more than 20 allegations.

The council added that the average daily cost for a hearing ran to £10,437, and that it is funded by registration fees.

Jonathan Green, director of fitness to practise at the GDC, said: "There was a risk that if Mr D'Mello voluntarily removed himself from the register, he would be able to make an application to return to the register at any point in the future.

"In the circumstances, it was considered that the public interest took precedent so his application was refused and the hearing which lasted for nine days during August 2016 went ahead."

He added plans will be consulted on next year to only use investigation and prosecuting powers "when absolutely necessary" - with hearings reserved for very serious allegations, such as in the case of Mr D'Mello.

More than 4,500 patients of Mr D'Mello were tested for blood-borne viruses after the recall, five of whom were found to have hepatitis C. None were found with HIV or hepatitis B.

Due to the multiple ways in which these infections can be transmitted, however, it is not possible to identify how those with hepatitis C caught it.

Mr D'Mello would insist on seeing "massive amounts of patients" and the panel heard that this could mean more than 60 in one day.

It ruled that it was in "no doubt" Mr D'Mello's behaviour would be considered "serious and deplorable" by fellow dental professionals, and concluded the facts found proved amounted to misconduct.

It further found his fitness to practise was impaired by reason of this misconduct and ordered that he be erased from the GDC register.

The panel said in its determination: "The committee considered that Mr D'Mello's acts and omissions as particularised in the heads of charge constituted a grave and reckless disregard for the standards set out above."

It continued: "His failures to maintain appropriate cross-infection controls in his treatment, such as failing to wear or change his gloves and surgical mask, and wiping his hands on his tunic and trousers instead of washing them, enabled him to sustain what was a contemptible pattern of gravely hazardous practice which placed his patients at serious risk of infection."

The former dentist had a contract for the NHS for the financial year 2014-15 worth nearly £675,000, but was suspended when the allegations were made on June 13 2014.

Meanwhile, Ms Surgey told the hearing she had failed to adequately re-educate herself following a hiatus from the profession and was scared to challenge Mr D'Mello in case she lost her job.

Ms Surgey said: "I have let myself down, I have let my family down, I have let the profession down, I have let the patients down and I have let the public down, and it will never, never happen again."

The panel found her behaviour also amounted to misconduct and ordered she be subject to conditions of practice for 12 months.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.