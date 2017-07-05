Men charged over crash death of 16-year-old schoolgirl face trial in November

Two men charged in connection with the death of a 16-year-old schoolgirl will face trial in November, a court has heard.

Jason Burder and Adam King are accused of the manslaughter by gross negligence of Megan Bannister, who was pronounced dead after a crash on a road near Enderby, Leicestershire.

Burder, of Braunstone Avenue, and King, of Waltham Avenue, both Leicester, were charged after the incident on May 14.

The men, both aged 28, were arrested after a crash between a Vauxhall Astra, allegedly being driven by Burder, and a motorbike at around 11.45am.

Leicester Crown Court was told that a trial in the case, likely to be held at Birmingham Crown Court, is set to begin on November 14.

Burder and King were not required to enter any plea during a brief appearance via a video-link to HMP Nottingham and were remanded in custody until a further hearing on September 8.

In a statement issued following her death, relatives of Megan described the Wigston College pupil as "our beautiful, talented, loving daughter and sister" and said their hearts had been "utterly broken".

"The thought of life without Megan is impossible to imagine, and we cannot adequately express in words the sense of numbness and overwhelming grief we feel at her loss," the statement read.

