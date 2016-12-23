Men cleared of raping woman after Nottingham club meeting

Two men have been cleared of raping a woman they met at a Nottingham nightclub.

Jesse Burgoine, 28, and Artjom Nepryahin, 26, were accused of attacking the then 23-year-old woman after meeting her at Coco Tang on Bridlesmith Gate in the city in December 2014.

The prosecution had claimed the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was not fully conscious when sexual activity took place at Mr Nepryahin's flat in Nottingham in the early hours of December 21.

Both defendants said the sexual encounter was consensual and denied the woman had passed out.

Jurors found Burgoine, of Wrestlingworth, Bedfordshire, and Nepryahin, of Prestwood Road, Liverpool, not guilty of two charges of rape following a two-week trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

