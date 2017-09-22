'Missed opportunities' in care of mentally ill man who killed ex-partner and son

There were "missed opportunities" in the care of a mentally ill man who killed his ex-partner and her young son, an independent report has found.

Rachael Slack and her 23-month-old son Auden were stabbed to death in Holbrook, Derbyshire, in June 2010 by Andrew Cairns, who then killed himself.

Although the report found the killings and suicide were not preventable, NHS England said they "unreservedly apologise" for what they described as missed opportunities in the treatment of Cairns.

The independent investigation team found that Cairns had received "appropriate treatment for depression", and a "proper approach was taken in treating his personality disorder".

But the report found there had been missed opportunities to "sufficiently involve" and "seek insight" from Ms Slack and Cairns' sister, Diane.

It emerged after the deaths that Ms Slack had informed police that Cairns had threatened to kill her, while his neighbour had separately reported a threat to "grab" Auden.

Cairns was arrested, but released on bail after an assessment by a doctor.

Diane Cairns said: "This completed report identifies some of the dramatic failings of Derbyshire Mental Health Trust but is in no way far-reaching enough.

"My brother was my only sibling and Auden my only nephew and they have been taken away from me."

A statement from Hayden and Melony Slack, Rachael's brother and sister-in-law, said: "We understand that the tragedy of seven years ago could neither have been predicted, nor prevented.

"It is however clear that many chances were missed in sharing vital information which could have provided a clearer understanding of the situation.

"It is our wish that the lessons are truly learned and the right actions are put in place to ensure sustainable change."

