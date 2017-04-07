Mother arrested in 'abduction' probe after boys located

A mother has been arrested on suspicion of abducting two children after the pair were missing for 10 days.

Samantha Baldwin, 40, was held after a search for Dylan Madge, six, and Louis Madge, nine, who had been missing since Monday March 27.

The boys were located in "secluded accommodation" outside Ollerton, Nottinghamshire, police said, following a nationwide appeal for information.

They are being looked after by care professionals, officers added.

Chief Superintendent Helen Chamberlain told reporters they had received a tip-off about the location on Wednesday night, with the boys found on Thursday morning.

She said: "Officers were given information as a direct result of a nationwide appeal for the location of the boys.

"The boys were located in secluded accommodation, run by a small holiday business, outside Ollerton, Nottinghamshire.

"The information provided was independent of this business, however they are assisting officers with their inquiries."

It is believed they had been at the same location and there was no suggestion the holiday business was involved, police said.

Two women, aged 62 and 36, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on police bail.

