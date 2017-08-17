Mother's plea as daughter's leg is amputated 11 years after accident

The mother of a disabled woman has made an emotional appeal for support after her daughter's leg was amputated more than 11 years after she was hit by a speeding car.

Chelsea Crooks, formerly Warner, was one of four schoolchildren struck by a Vauxhall Astra as it mounted the pavement in Edmonton, north London, in March 2006.

She was left permanently disabled from the incident after suffering complex injuries to her right leg.

Now 27, the married mother-of-two from Metheringham, Lincolnshire, underwent more than 80 operations, but was finally told she would lose the limb in January this year, after sustaining multiple complications with her knee and foot.

Chelsea's mother, Louise Crampton, set up a JustGiving page with the hope of raising £3,000 towards her care, following the amputation on July 26.

Louise she said she was "reaching out" to help Chelsea and her husband through the financial burden of her impending rehabilitation.

She said: "Chelsea and her little family need a lot of help and care, and her husband has had to take so much time off work to care for her and the boys. They live only on one income.

"I'm reaching out to get them some help, to support them through the next few months of rehab, and make life easier without the worry of financial burdens."

"Chelsea is the kindest person I know. It would be nice if they could have a little help."

The page has so far raised more than 80% of its final target (£2,500), with 19 days left until the end of the fundraising period.

In a message posted to the site on August 11, Chelsea thanked the public for their donations and said she was "overwhelmed" by the support.

To help, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/louise-crampton.

