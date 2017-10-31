Mother turned away from speed awareness class with baby offered another place

A mother turned away from a speed awareness class after taking along her 10-week-old baby daughter has been offered a place on another course.

Course organiser DriveTech said the woman, from Nottinghamshire, would have been permitted to bring a friend or family member to care for the baby in another room while the course took place.

The mother told the Nottingham Post she was "shocked and embarrassed" after being told to leave the course at a hotel in the city last week.

A spokeswoman for DriveTech, which is part of The AA, stressed that young mothers were "very welcome" to take breaks to attend to a baby.

The spokeswoman said: "The issue here was not related to breast-feeding - for which DriveTech has a supportive policy - but was related to the fact that children under 16 are not permitted on speed awareness courses.

"We are more than happy to provide a private room for child care and breast-feeding but the parent needs someone to look after the child whilst they are on the course.

"It is important that everyone attending a speed awareness course, which is an alternative to prosecution, has the ability to concentrate, participate and learn without external distractions.

"Because of this, we are unable to allow entry into the course room to anybody other than the individuals due to undertake the course, with the exception of medical aides or interpreters."

