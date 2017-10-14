Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Leicestershire

A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a car.

The male rider was fatally injured in a collision on the Rempstone Road at Belton in Leicestershire, near East Midlands Airport, at about 11am on Saturday.

A Lexus CT200 car travelling in the opposite direction was involved in the crash although nobody else was hurt, according to Leicestershire Police.

The police have appealed for witnesses.

