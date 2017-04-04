Motorcyclist dies after Donington Park race crash

A motorcyclist has died following a multi-bike crash during a race at Donington Park.

Mick Whalley, from Sheppey in Kent, was taking part in a race to support this weekend's round of the MCE British Superbike Championship when he was involved in a crash involving a number of bikes.

Seriously injured, he was rushed to hospital but later died.

The accident happened on Saturday during a race for the Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup.

In a joint statement, organisers MSVR and Donington Park said: "The race was immediately stopped and he and other riders involved were treated immediately trackside by the BSB medical team.

"It is with great regret that we have to announce that, following his transfer from the circuit, Mick Whalley succumbed to his injuries while undergoing further treatment at Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham."

A second rider, Mike Honey, suffered multiple leg injuries and is being treated in hospital.

MSVR and Donington Park are now working with police and racing authorities to investigate.

