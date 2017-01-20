MP backs burial wishes Bill in wake of wrangle over Richard III remains

A law which may have ensured the wishes of King Richard III to be buried in York Minster were followed through is being proposed by an MP.

David Burrowes said the burial wishes of the dead should be binding so they are not "thwarted" by the living.

He is proposing a Burial Rights Reform Bill which would enshrine in law the need to ensure a person is laid to rest where they want to be.

The proposal comes two and a half years after descendants of Richard III lost their court battle to have his battle-scarred bones - found under a council car park in Leicester - re-interred in York Minster.

Members of the Plantagenet Alliance had claimed it had been the wish of the monarch, also known as Richard of York, to be laid to rest in the church in York.

But they lost their battle and Richard III was buried in Leicester Cathedral.

Outlining his Bill, Mr Burrowes, the Conservative MP for Enfield Southgate, said: "The most high profile case stemmed from the discovery of Richard III's remains in 2012, a lengthy court battle ensued with the descendants of the notorious king pitted against the less notorious then lord chancellor.

"Their attempts to have their ancestor laid to rest in York Minster, where he is alleged to have made plans to have been buried some 550 years ago, was unsuccessful.

"The High Court chose to keep this body in Leicester, where his remains were found, due to a lack of clearly expressed burial wishes."

The MP was moved to propose the Bill after a family who lives in his constituency found they could not scatter their mother's ashes over her late husband's grave because an estranged relative had sole control over the burial plot.

Up and down the country "traumatic disputes" are erupting because "relatives are unable to fulfil the wishes of a departed loved one", MPs heard.

Mr Burrowes said: "Arrangements of funerals and burials have become overly bureaucratic and expensive, and in some cases contrary to the wishes of the person who has died.

"We can and must do better."

He added: "My Burial Rights Reform Bill today provides an opportunity to relatives who are confused and aggrieved by the opaque laws in relations to funeral and burial arrangements."

A public burial register that identifies burial wishes should be set up, the MP said.

"Our final wishes are arguably our most important", Mr Burrowes said.

"My Bill helps to give such wishes the clarity and protection by the law. Perhaps there can be no better way to honour the dead but to give life to their final wishes."

Labour MP Chris Bryant (Rhondda) objected to the Bill, pointing out there is not enough parliamentary time for all the private members' bills in the system to be debated.

"The truth of the matter is it has absolutely no chance of getting anywhere," he said.

"We should not have a system of private members' bills which mean we completely and utterly waste our time and deceive the public about the true process of what's happening in this House."

But MPs decided the Bill should be given leave to be debated, and it is scheduled to return to the Commons for a second reading on March 24.

