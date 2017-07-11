MP hails courage and bravery of 12-year-old who died in river rescue attempt

The MP of a boy who went missing in the River Trent after apparently trying to help a struggling friend has paid tribute to his "great courage and great bravery".

Conservative Anna Soubry described her 12-year-old constituent Owen Jenkins as a "remarkable young man" as she raised a point of order in the Commons.

Ms Soubry voiced concern over why there is no one authority with responsibility for the safety of rivers and canals, adding: "I think a minister should come along and explain how we can make sure that all those places are safe for all of us, especially young people."

Speaker John Bercow said he wanted to send his "deepest condolences" as he paid tribute to the youngster's "very remarkable courage".

He added that if a minister were to come to the House to make a statement on the matter, it would be "very well received".

Ms Soubry (Broxtowe) said: "Would it be in order for a minister to attend the House and give a statement as to why it is there is no one authority with responsibility for the safety of rivers and canals.

"Last night my 12-year-old constituent Owen Jenkins died, he drowned at Beeston Weir. It appears that he went into the River Trent to assist another youngster who had got into difficulty in the water.

"It looks like this was an act of great courage and great bravery from a remarkable young man and I'm sure the whole House would join me in sending our heartfelt condolences to his family, his friends and all the other pupils at Chilwell School.

"Summer is here, the schools are now breaking up for the summer holidays, and yet rivers, canals, quarries, ponds, lakes are all dangerous places potentially, especially for children and youngsters, but there's no one authority that has responsibility for safety.

"I think a minister should come along and explain how we can make sure that all those places are safe for all of us, especially young people."

Mr Bercow replied: "She's paid warm and eloquent tribute to young Owen Jenkins, to whom as she rightly says and I'm sure she speaks for all of us, we wish to send to all of his friends and family our deepest condolences and we want to remember the very remarkable courage that he showed.

"I'm not aware of any intention on the part of a minister to come to the House to make a statement on the matter, but she asked whether it would be in order for a minister to do so, it certainly would.

"We still have several sitting days and I think if a minister were to come to the House to make a statement on that matter, to explain the delineation of functions or allocation of responsibility and to answer questions about the matter, that would be very well received by the House and I dare say it would be very well received by the family of young Owen Jenkins."

