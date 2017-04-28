MP John Mann plays peacemaker in breaking up 'fight' between two women

Labour MP John Mann has been hailed as a "hero" after breaking up a fight between two women in his constituency.

Mr Mann, who represents the north Nottinghamshire constituency of Bassetlaw, tweeted he was walking through Worksop when he saw the altercation take place.

He tweeted that a member of the public recognised him as he stopped the "nasty fight" in Queen Street.

"'That's John Mann', one of mass yells whilst I separate boot and head," he said.

Users of the social media site praised Mr Mann for his efforts, with @philskelding calling him a "hero", while @rebeltroop said: "Reinforces the whole 'man of the people' mantra".

Nottinghamshire Police said no arrests were made.

A spokesman for the force said: "We received a third-party report of an altercation involving two women in Queen Street, Worksop, just after 3pm on Wednesday.

"Officers attended the scene and spoke to the two women, who were believed to be involved.

"Both parties denied any offences had occurred."

