MPs should decide what they debate, not Government, Commons told

Parliament must set its own timetable for debates to avoid the Government forcing its agenda upon it, MPs have heard.

Conservative backbencher Peter Bone said Parliament must be the "mother", rather than the "pliant child", of the democratic process as he called for MPs to have more control over the scheduling of business in the Commons.

He argued it was time to do away with the "practice that the Government sets the timetable in this chamber" and said he was one of several MPs who were "frustrated" they cannot debate "what we want, when we want".

Moving his Business of the House Commission Bill via a 10-minute rule motion, Mr Bone said: "Government control of scheduling of House business undermines our role in scrutinising legislation and demonstrates our inadequacy when it comes to holding the executive to account.

"It must be for Parliament to set its own timetable, not for the Government to force its own agenda upon Parliament."

The Wellingborough MP said he wanted to complete measures promised by the 2010 coalition government to strengthen the Commons' legislative work by introducing a commission responsible for timetabling the business of the House.

"This Mother of Parliaments has a democratic heritage like no others, but without control of our own affairs we cannot fulfil our role as Parliament," he said.

"Parliament should be the mother, rather than the pliant child, of our democratic process.

"I am seeking leave for this Bill to rectify that."

He said the British people had "already done away with one limitation on parliamentary sovereignty by voting for us to leave the European superstate".

"It's now time to reassert that sovereignty and strengthen our ancient democratic democracy as a result," he said.

Mr Bone was given permission to bring in his Bill and he asked for it to be given a second reading on November 3.

It is unlikely to become law in its current form without Government support or sufficient parliamentary time.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.