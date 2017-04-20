Murder accused soldier received restraining order for ex-lover

A soldier accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend before slitting her throat from "ear to ear" received a restraining order for a former lover after he spat in her face on the street.

Lance Corporal Trimaan "Harry" Dhillon is accused of breaking into Alice Ruggles' ground-floor flat and leaving her in the blood-soaked bathroom when he thought she was about to start seeing another man.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Ms Ruggles had previously told Northumbria Police she felt terrified by Dhillon but chose not to have him arrested.

He denies murdering the 24-year-old former Northumbria University student, who was originally from Leicestershire and worked for Sky in Newcastle.

Prosecutor Richard Wright QC told the jury after a previous relationship with Eniko Nemeth had ended, he accosted her in the street in Faversham, Kent.

"He confronted her and during the confrontation he demanded to know why she had ended the relationship," he said.

"She warned him she would call the police but he continued to block her path, he appeared worked up and tense.

"She was joined by a male friend and he said 'is this who you are sleeping with? I cannot believe you would leave me for this. Why did you take my girlfriend away?'"

Playing the jury CCTV footage of the incident, Mr Wright said he eventually ran away after calling her a bitch and spitting in her face.

He was charged with common assault but on the day of the trial the case was discontinued after he accepted a restraining order for a year.

The jury was also told Dhillon had been sleeping with two other women while he had been seeing Ms Ruggles.

He is accused of travelling from his barracks near Edinburgh on October 10 and waiting for Ms Ruggles to come home.

He broke in through her bedroom window and there was a violent struggle through the flat which an upstairs neighbour heard, Mr Wright said.

Dhillon drew the blade across her neck six times in the attack, the court heard. His victim also suffered a wound to the nose and her hand as well as chest injuries as if she had been knelt on, Mr Wright said.

The murder weapon has not been found, but a knife was missing from the kitchen.

Beginning his defence, Dhillon, 26, told the court his relationship with Ms Ruggles had begun over Facebook while he was serving in Afghanistan.

He said they had been introduced by a mutual friend and they would exchange messages and video calls.

Dhillon, who told the jury he was from India and his father had been in the army, said he wanted to take things slowly because of how a previous relationship had ended.

During questioning from Jamie Hill QC, defence, he said the subject of marriage did eventually come up, but they had kept it to themselves.

"She brought marriage up, she showed me a ring with a blue gem on it and said do you like this kind of ring," he said.

But he said their relationship also often involved arguing and some periods when they would be apart. This included one incident where he said he discovered messages with another male on her social media, "so I chucked the iPad in front of her and said that's it I'm leaving," he said.

He also claimed she had made him delete on Facebook girls he had previously dated and he was not allowed to follow anyone else on Instagram.

The case continues.

