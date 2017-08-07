Murder charge after man dies following 'unprovoked attack'

A 60-year-old has been charged with murder after a man died in Derby, police said.

Martin McDermott is accused of an "unprovoked attack" on Leslie Salmon, 44, at a property in Bass Street, according to Derbyshire Constabulary.

Officers were called to the address on Sunday to find an injured Mr Salmon - who later died in hospital.

McDermott lived at the property and was arrested at the scene, police said.

He will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning.

Officers have cordoned off a probation hostel as part of the inquiry.

