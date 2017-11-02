Murder probe police name youth who died after stabbing

Detectives in a murder inquiry have named a 17-year-old who died after being found stabbed alongside another injured youth in Leicester.

Rhys Singh Bahia died in hospital after paramedics were called to a report of two people being found wounded in Ross Walk at around 9.15pm on Tuesday.

The surviving victim, also 17, is being treated for non life-threatening knife injuries.

A 16-year-old boy arrested on Wednesday morning on suspicion of murder and attempted murder remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Mark Sinski, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit major crime team, said: "We are in the process of trawling through CCTV from the local area and would urge anyone who may own private cameras and may have captured any part of the incidents, or the events leading up to it, to contact us.

"We know there were a number of people in the area when the teenagers were found injured and we'd like to speak to anyone who was there between 8.30pm and 9.30pm and hasn't yet spoken to the police."

