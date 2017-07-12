Nuisance caller jailed after phoning 999 more than 1,800 times

A nuisance caller who rang 999 more than 1,800 times has been jailed.

Stacey White's inappropriate calls cost the NHS more than £30,000 in the last financial year.

She was handed a 26-week prison sentence at Derbyshire Magistrates' Court after pleading guilty to persistently making use of a public communications network to cause annoyance, inconvenience and anxiety.

White, from Heanor, in Derbyshire, was given a 20-week suspended sentence in 2014 for misusing the emergency line and assaulting a paramedic.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) said she has rung 999 1,868 times since 2011, dialing the number 498 times between March 2016 and April 2017.

Deborah Powell, frequent caller lead for EMAS, said her actions had cost the service £30,936 in the last financial year.

"By repeatedly making inappropriate calls to the 999 service, Ms White demonstrated flagrant disregard for others experiencing life-threatening emergencies who genuinely need our help," she said.

"Our emergency call handlers are there to provide life-saving advice over the phone and do not expect to be abused when they come to work.

"We would urge people again to make the right 999 call and only phone us in a life-threatening emergency."

Simon Tomlinson, general manager for emergency operations centres, urged people to dial 999 only in a real emergency.

He said: "When you call 999 because someone is unconscious, not breathing, having chest pains or has the symptoms of a stroke, you are making the right call.

"Calling us to abuse our staff is not the right call - someone in cardiac arrest is.

"We will not accept our dedicated staff being abused in this way and will take every course of action open to us in protecting our valuable team."

