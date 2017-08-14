Only 1 in 5 teenagers born in England's poorest areas go on to uni

Teenagers in some parts of England are up to 18 times more likely to go to university than their peers in other areas, a study suggests.

On average, around one in five youngsters born in England's poorest postcodes go on to higher education, compared to around half of those from homes in the wealthiest postcodes.

The new study, by education charity Teach First and the Credit Suisse EMEA Foundation, argues that poorer youngsters are still facing hurdles that their richer peers do not have to overcome, and calls for more action to boost the numbers of disadvantaged young people going on to study for a degree.

The findings come just days before teenagers across England, Wales and Northern Ireland receive their A-level results and learn if they have scored the grades they need for entry to their chosen degree course.

Using available data on university rates and socio-economic backgrounds, the study calculates that in some postcodes, such as parts of Derbyshire, as few as one in 20 youngsters go to university, whereas in other areas, such as parts of Buckinghamshire, this figure is as high as over 80%.

This means that those born in some of the richest areas of England are up to 18 times more likely to attend university than those in some of the most deprived place, it says.

A poll of around 2,000 young people in England conducted as part of the research, including current university students and graduates, found that of the most advantaged students surveyed, 41% said they chose their university because it was the best for what they wanted to study, compared to 31% of the least advantaged.

Disadvantaged students were more likely to base their decision on location, with 42% picking a place because they liked the town, compared to 37% of their wealthiest peers, while 29% chose an institution close to their own, compared to 24% of the most advantaged youngsters.

Disadvantaged pupils were also more likely to decide on a university because their friends were going there.

The study notes that universities and colleges have spent hundreds of millions of pounds on improving access to higher education, but argues that this money must be better targeted at "hard to reach" communities and young pupils.

It suggests that the Government should write off a proportion of student loans for teachers who commit to working in challenging areas, and that every school should have a clear careers strategy.

Teach First chief executive Brett Wigdortz, said: "When it comes to deciding what to do after leaving school, university might not be the right path for every young person. For those who chose that path, it gives them a huge range of social, cultural and economic benefits and, for the time being, it's still the gateway for most high-status professions.

"However, today, there are still far too few disadvantaged pupils getting to university and completing their degree. They're simply not given the same chance to reach their full potential, with less access to brilliant teaching and less guidance on how they can turn their aspirations into reality."

Universities minister Jo Johnson said that recent UCAS data shows that disadvantaged pupils are more likely to go to university than ever before.

"Our higher education reforms will ensure universities look beyond just access - and focus on attainment, retention rates and readiness for the world of work," he said.

"This includes a new duty requiring universities to publish data broken down by background, to shine a light on where more must be done to tackle inequality."

:: The survey questioned 2,015 18-25-year-olds in England in May and June.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.