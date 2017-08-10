Outcry over plans to put down storm rampage dog

A police force has been criticised for plans to put down a dog which escaped from a garden during Storm Doris and attacked several people.

Muppet and Phoebe fled from a house in Duston, Northampton, on February 23 as Britain was battered by heavy winds, rain and snow.

Four people needed medical treatment after being bitten by the dogs, while a man with a baby in a pushchair and a pupil walking home from school were "protected" by police officers who ran over one of the animals.

Phoebe was shot dead by police at the scene while Muppet was seized, with police requesting a civil destruction order.

The force said a hearing would be held on October 15 to determine the dog's fate after owner Jeffrey Penfold, 48, refused to sign the destruction order.

Many Facebook users have reacted angrily to the plans, with one calling it an "appalling decision" while another said it was a "severe overreaction".

Sergeant Liam O'Neil said: "It was decided to go with a destruction order as this felt like a proportionate way to manage the situation.

"This will provide immediate safeguarding for the public, while avoiding a criminal case for the owners.

"Letting the dog back was not an option. There were too many victims for this to be considered a safe option."

