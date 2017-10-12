Pair face dangerous driving charges over A1 lorry crash deaths

A man and a woman have been charged with causing the deaths of two people in a crash on the A1.

Kostadin Ivanov Tanev, 41, of no fixed address in Turkey, and Irina Ivanova Elenkova, 36, who lives in Bulgaria, will appear before magistrates in Lincoln on Thursday, police said.

Tanev and Elenkova were both charged with causing death by dangerous driving after an inquiry into a collision between a lorry and a car at Colsterworth, near Grantham, in Lincolnshire.

Two people travelling in the car died in the crash, which happened at about 1am on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said officers are still attempting to trace relatives of the victims.

