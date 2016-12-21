Pair facing jail after forging will to get hands on country cottage

A retired judge and her husband are facing jail after forging a will to get their hands on a country cottage.

Ex-solicitor Margaret Hampshire, 69, and her builder husband 67-year-old Alan Hampshire pleaded guilty to forging the will of Martin Blanche, who died in 2007.

The couple had worked together to doctor the will of Mr Blanche - who was thought to be unable to read or write - to get access to the property, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

The estate was transferred to Mrs Hampshire's cousin Josephine Borroughs, and then passed on to the Hampshires, after Mrs Hampshire forged a letter from Mrs Burroughs asking her to take on the property.

Mrs Hampshire pleaded guilty to fraud and two counts of forgery, while her husband admitted one charge of forgery and two matters of theft.

Opening the case for the prosecution, Martin Hurst said: "The way in which this was achieved was wholly dishonest."

He added Mrs Hampshire used her "expertise" to gain access to the property in Rolleston, near Newark in Nottinghamshire.

Timothy Greene, mitigating for Mrs Hampshire, said Mrs Burroughs had wanted to see the Hampshires take on and live in Middle Corner House.

He added: "It was smoothing a passage... to achieve something which would have been achieved in any event. It would just have required more work.

"She thought it would make things easier for her."

Peter Lownds, for Mr Hampshire, said the forgery was done "for reasons of expediency".

He added: "There was no will, having a will meant that the administration of the would be conducted in a speedier and more straight forward manner."

Sentencing of the Hampshires of Church Road in Wickham Bishops, near Witham, Essex, began at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday and will continue tomorrow afternoon.

