Pair found guilty of killing neighbour in row over football

A father and daughter have been found guilty of killing their neighbour in a row sparked by a football kicked over the victim's fence.

The pair had an argument with Kelly Machin after she burst the ball before throwing it back in a dispute in Waldwick Close, Leicester, in August last year.

Miss Machin's neighbour, Natalie Bollen, and her 48-year-old father, William Jelly, then went to her address and assaulted the 34-year-old, leaving her with injuries to her ribs and back.

After the attack on August 23 last year, Machin was treated at hospital and later discharged, Leicestershire Police said.

But she was then discovered dead on her sofa by a concerned friend, having succumbed to internal bleeding - nearly two weeks later.

On Thursday, a jury at Leicester Crown Court jury unanimously convicted Bollen, 28, of Waldwick Close, and Jelly, of Impey Close, Leicester, of manslaughter after a 10-day trial.

Speaking after the verdicts, Detective Chief Inspector David Swift-Rollinson, who led the investigation, said: "A seemingly minor incident resulted in a person losing their life.

"While we're pleased that the two offenders have been found guilty, Kelly's family and friends are still feeling the loss of their loved one and hopefully this result will help them move on with their lives.

He added: "The defendants' actions on that day were excessive and they attacked Kelly without regard for the consequences. They now face a lengthy prison sentence and two families have been left devastated."

Leicestershire Police said Bollen and Jelly would be sentenced in June.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.