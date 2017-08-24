Passenger who died in car being followed by police is named

A 27-year-old man who died in a crash involving a car that was being followed by police has been named.

Jacob Morton, from Derby, was a passenger in the Vauxhall Corsa which hit the central reservation of the A6 London Road near Alvaston Park after it "lost control" at about 11.30pm on Monday, according to the police watchdog.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC), which is investigating the circumstances, is continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Investigators have spoken to the Derbyshire Police officer who was following the Vauxhall in a single-crewed patrol car, and got an initial account of what happened.

Footage from the police car has also been obtained.

The driver of the crashed car, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

IPCC Commissioner Derrick Campbell said: "Our thoughts are with Jacob's family and everyone affected by this tragic incident.

"We have met with the family to explain our role and we will keep them updated throughout our investigation."

Anyone who saw the collision or the lead-up to the incident is urged to call 0800 096 9070 or email LondonRoad@ipcc.gsi.gov.uk

