Pensioner on trial accused of 1968 murder of toddler

A pensioner will go on trial accused of murdering his ex-partner's 19-month-old son almost 50 years ago.

David Dearlove, 70, also denies the manslaughter of toddler Paul Booth, from Haverton Hill, Stockton, Teesside, who died in hospital in October 1968.

He also faces a child cruelty charge against Paul and similar charges against two other children.

The trial at Teesside Crown Court is expected to last two to three weeks.

At a previous hearing it was said that Dearlove was the then-partner of Paul's mother, who died in the 1990s.

He lives in Great Yarmouth with his wife of 36 years and has no previous convictions.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.