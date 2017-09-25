Pharmacist 'showed beheading video to child'

A pharmacist accused of showing a beheading video to a child claimed the Islamic State group were "not bad people", a court has heard.

Zameer Ghumra "brainwashed" two primary-school age youngsters, instructing them not to have non-Muslim friends and asking if they wanted to join the terrorist group, prosecutors said.

He is alleged to have shown the children IS training videos, taught them how to "survive a bomb attack", and fight with knives - rewarding them with sweets to keep them on-side.

Ghumra, 38, who is said to have been setting up a madrasa - Islamic religious school - is on trial accused of disseminating "terrorist propaganda" in the form of a graphic Twitter video on his mobile phone between January 2013 and September 2014.

Simon Davis, prosecuting, said: "The behaviour at the heart of this case relates to the defendant showing a terrorist publication to one of the children."

Opening the case at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, he added: "We say what the defendant was doing, saying and telling the children to do, amounted to indoctrination, radicalisation, or whatever word you want to use, at an early age."

The jury was also told how Ghumra allegedly had online conversations with Anjem Choudary, describing him as "a good man" to the children.

Youngsters were also told of Choudary's arrest in September 2014, on suspicion of inviting support for a proscribed group.

He is also said to have been teaching the youngsters about Mizanur Rahman, who jurors were told had been "prosecuted for involvement with a proscribed organisation".

Prosecutors claimed Ghumra tweeted Choudary before his arrest, saying: "If they're martyred, they receive paradise, if they're not martyred, they're killing the enemy - win/win."

Ghumra, of Haringworth Road, Leicester, is alleged to have also followed various IS-linked social media accounts and made the two children follow similar accounts.

The prosecution claimed in March 2015 Ghumra started talking to a pharmacy customer about IS, saying "they're not bad people - they're only defending themselves".

He told another person: "If Islamic State is the truth, then I agree with the truth."

Mr Davis said it was "apparent the defendant had been brainwashing the children to the extent that anything non-Muslim was haram (forbidden)."

The jury was told the children would give evidence in the week-long trial that Ghumra "used to put on videos about Isis".

Mr Davis added: "He said they could not have non-Muslim friends, and if anybody said anything derogatory about Muslims, they had to be punished.

"He showed them Islamic State training videos, that included how to behead somebody."

When asked by one child how anyone could do something so "disgusting", Ghumra allegedly replied: "If you truly believe in Allah, you can do it."

Mr Davis said he also asked the youngster if they wanted to go to Syria or stay in the UK.

When the child said they wanted to remain in England, Ghumra allegedly replied: "I want you to persuade others to join Isis if you're going to stay in the UK."

After Ghumra's arrest in September 2015, a computer was seized showing 1,600 search results for terms including "survival knives", and "bush-craft", added Mr Davis.

However, the jury heard how neither the phone alleged to have contained the beheading video nor the video itself was recovered during searches of properties linked to the defendant.

The prosecution said Ghumra has claimed the children have been put up to "making a false allegation".

Mr Davis said: "There is to be a trial and it is for you to decide after you've heard all the evidence as to whether this defendant is guilty or not guilty."

The trial continues.

