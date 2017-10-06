Pharmacist who showed IS beheading video to child jailed for six years

A pharmacist who claimed Islamic State were "not bad people" has been jailed for six years after he was convicted of showing a beheading video to a young child.

Zameer Ghumra "brainwashed" two primary school-age youngsters, instructing them to not have non-Muslim friends and asking if they wanted to join the terrorist group or help recruit others to its ranks.

The 38-year-old was convicted at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday of disseminating "terrorist propaganda" in the form of a graphic Twitter video on his mobile phone between January 2013 and September 2014.

Ghumra, of Haringworth Road, Leicester, was sentenced at the same court on Friday.

