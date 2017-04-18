Pie scramble starts bottle-kicking tradition which dates back to Roman times

What is thought to be Britain's longest-running sporting event kicked off in a muddy field in England.

Under overcast skies, the Hallaton Bottle Kicking contest, which pits two teams from rival parishes against one another, marked the traditional end to the Easter bank holiday weekend.

About 1,000 spectators watched the two sides, drawn from the neighbouring Leicestershire villages of Hallaton and Medbourne, ruck and maul across a field known as Hare Pie Bank.

Earlier, the traditional hare pie itself had been blessed by local vicar Richard Curtis and chunks thrown into the delighted crowd in what is known as the Scramble.

The culinary delight, made with two local hares, has always formed the preparation for one of the country's more eccentric sporting fixtures, which can be dated back to Roman times, according to organisers.

Phil Allen, who has been involved in arranging the fixture for at least the last 42 years, said: "The rules are very simple, there aren't any rules.

"We believe that the Hallaton Bottle Kicking is the longest-running sporting event in Britain, we don't think there's anything older.

"It is the origin of rugby.

"Rugby started here in Hallaton - (William) Webb Ellis came to see his uncle, the rector, and then he went back to school, saw what they did in Hallaton, took the ball and ran with it.

"It's all about getting the barrels - bottles, small kegs of beer - (and) we play one at a time.

"It's the first village to get two barrels over their streams, touched down.

"That's a try in rugby terms but it's what we've done in Hallaton for a long time."

Mr Allen, organising committee chairman, added: "There are injuries, we do have ambulances there.

"There are broken bones, people do get injuries, but people enter the field at their own risk."

With the pie-throwing concluded, the ceremonial procession of the three bottles - small beer kegs - over which players contest the game began.

To the beat of a marching drum, the parade led spectators and players to the top of the hilly pitch which divides both villages.

The game is won by the team who can get two of the bottles across their village's brook to the opposite bank, with the contest a best of three.

Losers get the "dummy" bottle - which contains no beer - while the winners get to drink the remaining two barrels dry.

The match itself saw players, youngsters and veterans alike, surge back and forth across the field with shoes, belts and sunglasses sent flying in the fray.

After a first exhausting hour, Hallaton took first blood when a player in a cow onesie - aided by his team - managed to get the bottles across a barbed wire fence and on to the opposite bank.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.