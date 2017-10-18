Pill linked to 'significant' improvement in health of type 2 diabetes patients

Scientists have developed a new pill which can "significantly" improve the health of people with type 2 diabetes.

A trial involving 632 patients found that semaglutide lowered blood glucose with 71% of patients also losing weight.

Researchers said many current treatments for type 2 diabetes come with the risk of weight gain and the development of low blood sugar.

Semaglutide is part of a relatively new group of injectable drugs, but it can also be taken orally and this study, lasting 26 weeks, explored the effectiveness of its pill form.

Melanie Davies, professor of Diabetes Medicine at the University of Leicester and chief investigator of the study, said: "Type 2 diabetes is a serious condition with potentially devastating complications which is posing a major challenge to health services across the world because of the increasing numbers of people developing it.

"We know many people struggle injecting themselves. These results demonstrating semaglutide's ability to have a significant impact on lowering HbA1c (a measurement of blood glucose) and supporting weight loss when taken orally, therefore, are hugely promising."

