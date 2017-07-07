Police bid to trace man after 'horrific' park attack

Detectives investigating an attack which left a young woman with "horrific" life-threatening injuries have released CCTV footage of a man they urgently want to trace.

Police in Leicester described the assault on the woman, who was dragged into bushes in the city's Victoria Park, as truly horrendous and have said her attacker would have been heavily bloodstained.

The victim, aged in her 20s, was found near recycling bins around an hour after the attack at approximately 11.40pm on Monday.

Appealing for information about the man captured on a nearby CCTV camera, Detective Chief Inspector Rob Widdowson said: "This man is likely to have vital information for us, and I urgently need to know who he is.

"If the man in the footage is you, you need to come forward without delay. If you know who this man is, you need to tell us."

DCI Widdowson added: "Whoever carried out this attack is clearly dangerous and must be caught without delay.

"He will have gone home last night covered in his victim's blood and today he is likely to be highly agitated and may well be behaving out of character.

"This young woman is today fighting for life in hospital and we need the public's help in identifying the person who did this."

In a video message issued by police, Detective Superintendent Neil Castle confirmed the woman was walking alone across a well-lit section of the park.

Mr Castle said: "Whilst crossing the park she was attacked and subsequently dragged into some bushes, where she was seriously assaulted. She sustained horrific injuries."

Anyone with information, or who can identify the man in the footage, is asked to contact Leicestershire Police on 101.

