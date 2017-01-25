Police divers search lake in pensioner murder probe

Police divers are searching a lake near the home of a 74-year-old murder victim for items linked to the killing.

A seven-strong team from Nottinghamshire Police has been drafted in to scour Eastfield Park Lake in Northampton as part of inquiries into the death of David Brickwood.

The pensioner was left badly injured after being stabbed in the early hours of Saturday September 26 2015, and died despite managing to use a telephone to raise the alarm.

Detectives believe Mr Brickwood, who ran a scrap metal business from his property in Lindsay Avenue, Abington, Northampton, was the victim of a pre-planned robbery.

Speaking as a three-day search of the lake was launched, Detective Inspector Phil Mills said: "As part of the investigation we decided that searching the lake for anything relating to the murder of David Brickwood may provide us with some further clues towards those responsible for his senseless murder.

"The lake isn't too far from Lindsay Avenue, where David was murdered, and there is a possibility that the offenders could have passed through here, or dumped any items from the attack or stolen from his house, in the lake."

The officer added: "David was attacked in his bedroom in the middle of the night and left alone and injured in his home.

"It's been over a year now since David's murder and despite continued investigations, those responsible still remain at large. We would continue to urge anyone with any information to come forward, no matter how little they know, or how late they think it may be.

"The suspects will have undoubtedly spoken about this attack, especially after they discovered that they had killed David. We need the people who have been privy to those conversations to contact us."

Two Ford Focus cars seen near Mr Brickwood's home on the night of his murder have not been located and anyone with information about the vehicles is urged to contact the investigation team.

Six people have been arrested during the course of the investigation but no one has been charged and no one remains on bail.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.