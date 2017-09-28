Police given more time to quiz man over OAP's bungalow death

Detectives have been given more time to question a man arrested on suspicion of murdering a pensioner.

The 25-year-old man has been in custody since Tuesday after he was detained in connection with the killing of Jane Hings.

Miss Hings, 72, was found dead in her bungalow in the village of Fleckney, near Leicester, on Sunday morning amid signs of a disturbance at the address.

Leicestershire Police now believe items may have been taken from the house in a black bin liner and have appealed for anyone living nearby to check gardens and out-buildings for bags.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released with no further action.

Officers have also released CCTV of a male who they believe "may be able to provide vital information" - although stressing he is not thought to be involved in Miss Hings' death.

Police are now urging the person to make contact with the investigation team.

The force said that a post-mortem examination failed to establish the cause of death and the results of further tests were awaited.

Detective Chief Inspector David Swift-Rollinson of East Midlands special operations unit major crime team, said: "We have been granted a magistrates extension giving us more time to question the suspect further.

"Despite the arrest our inquiries into the death are very much continuing and the scene remains cordoned off.

"As part of our investigation we have been looking through CCTV and are now in a position to release an image of someone who may be able to assist us with our inquiries.

"He's not believed to be involved in the death however he may be able to provide vital information.

"If this is you or you recognise the person in the image please get in touch."

