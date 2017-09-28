Police granted £154,000 to continue Madeleine McCann probe

The parents of Madeleine McCann have been given new hope after police were granted an extra £154,000 to continue the investigation into her disappearance.

More than £11 million has been spent on the probe to find the missing girl, who vanished from the family's holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in Portugal in May 2007, aged three.

Funding for the investigation, known as Operation Grange, had been agreed up until the end of September.

But the extra funds were granted by the Home Office following an application by the Metropolitan Police.

A Home Office spokesman said: "Following an application from the Metropolitan Police, the Home Office has confirmed funding for Operation Grange until the end of March 2018.

"As with all applications, the resources required are reviewed regularly and careful consideration is given before any funding is allocated."

It is understood the number of officers working on the investigation will remain the same.

Madeleine's parents Kate and Gerry McCann, of Rothley, Leicestershire, have vowed never to give up hope of finding their daughter.

Since 2011, the Met Police have been assisting with the search for clues about what happened to Madeleine, with officers visiting the holiday resort in 2014.

In March, the Home Office granted officers £85,000 to cover "operational costs" to continue with the investigation, between April and September this year.

