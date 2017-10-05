Police investigate Lincoln jail prisoner's death

A police investigation is under way following the death of a prisoner at HMP Lincoln.

Samuel Harrison died in hospital on September 25, after being taken there two weeks earlier, according to Lincolnshire Police.

The 29-year-old's death in custody is now being investigated by the force and an independent investigation will also be carried out by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.

Officers said a 41-year-old prisoner had been interviewed in connection with the death and inquiries were continuing.

A Prison Service spokeswoman said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of HMP Lincoln prisoner Samuel Harrison, who died in hospital on Monday 25 September.

"As with all deaths in custody there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.

"This is subject to a police investigation and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this point."

The category B jail, which houses about 600 inmates, was found to be "over-crowded" and "struggling to cope", while levels of violence were "too high", according to chief inspector of prisons Peter Clarke during a visit at the start of this year.

In his report, published in June, Mr Clarke said: "Lincoln demonstrated many of the problems associated with old and overcrowded Victorian prisons, struggling to cope with keeping people in a safe and decent environment, while delivering a regime and interventions that support their rehabilitation."

He also concluded "too many prisoners felt unsafe", but found "good care" levels for the jail's most vulnerable inmates.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.