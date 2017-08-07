Police make arrest after man found with injuries dies in hospital

A 60-year-old man has been arrested after the death of a man in Derby.
Derbyshire Constabulary said a murder inquiry had been launched after officers were called to Bass Street in the early hours of Sunday.
Officers, who have cordoned off a probation hostel as part of the inquiry, say family members have been informed of the death.
A police spokesman said: "On arrival a man was found with injuries and taken to Royal Derby Hospital, where he subsequently died.
"At the location, a 60-year-old man was arrested and is currently in police detention."
Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Gemma Booth said: "This is an ongoing investigation and I would appeal for witnesses or anyone who has seen or heard anything suspicious to come forward".
Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.
Almost Done!
Registering with Buckingham Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.