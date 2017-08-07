Police make arrest after man found with injuries dies in hospital

A 60-year-old man has been arrested after the death of a man in Derby.

Derbyshire Constabulary said a murder inquiry had been launched after officers were called to Bass Street in the early hours of Sunday.

Officers, who have cordoned off a probation hostel as part of the inquiry, say family members have been informed of the death.

A police spokesman said: "On arrival a man was found with injuries and taken to Royal Derby Hospital, where he subsequently died.

"At the location, a 60-year-old man was arrested and is currently in police detention."

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Gemma Booth said: "This is an ongoing investigation and I would appeal for witnesses or anyone who has seen or heard anything suspicious to come forward".

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.