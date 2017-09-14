Police name couple killed after vehicle transporter crash on motorway

Police have named a couple who died after a vehicle transporter crashed through the central reservation of the M1 in Northamptonshire on Monday.

Maria Rossi, aged 80, and her husband Dario Rossi, 85, of Dunmow, Essex, were the driver and passenger of a car which was travelling on the southbound carriageway.

Police have said the transporter struck the central barrier before crossing onto the southbound carriageway and colliding with Mr and Mrs Rossi's car.

Several other people were injured and vehicles damaged as a result of the collision.

